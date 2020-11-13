Huskies' second attempt at home opener may in jeopardy because of positive Covid tests at Oregon State

UPDATE: Oregonian reporter Nick Daschel reports that the Oregon State-Huskies game is still on as of 10:45 a.m. Friday, but the team doesn't leave Corvallis until late Friday afternoon so things could change.

Covid-19 is creating chaos once again as Pac-12 tries to keep its season going amid rising case numbers and positive tests at multiple conference schools.

The Huskies' original home opener was set for last weekend, but was canceled because of a positive Covid test at Cal football.

Now, the Arizona State-Cal game set for Saturday has been canceled because of an outbreak at ASU. Arizona's head coach has also tested positive, according to Q13 Gameday host Ian Furness.

Washington's second attempt at a home opener is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 14) against Oregon State. Oregon's athletic director said Thursday that they would definitely be traveling to Seattle for the game Saturday despite one positive test on the team and three players quarantining.

RELATED: West Coast governors issue travel advisories ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Advertisement

Today, however, various reports are saying the Oregon State-Washington game may be in jeopardy because of more positive cases. We're waiting to hear from UW's athletic director for more information.

If the Oregon State-Washington game is canceled, there's talk that Cal and Washington could play Sunday at Husky Stadium.

"It would make sense, especially since they planned to play each other last week," Furness said.

Gametime would likely be after the NFL window as not to compete, but we're still waiting for officials to confirm weekend Pac-12 plans.

This is a developing story.