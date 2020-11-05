Huskies season opener canceled after Cal player tests positive for Covid

article

Washington football's season opener against the Golden Bears in Berkeley has been canceled, Pac-12 announced Thursday.

Cal football made the request after a player tested positive for Covid-19 and forced other players to self-isolate. They said they don't have the minimum number of scholarship players required to take the field.

The game will be declared a no contest, Pac-12 said in a prepared statement.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football programs will continue to be our number one priority," the statement reads.

Saturday's game was the first of only six Husky games scheduled this season. Pac-12 voted in August to postpone athletics until at least January, but later reversed that decision when they learned players could be tested daily.

UW Director of Athletics Jen Cohen called the decision "deeply" disappointing.

"Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point," she said. "I'm also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn't wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront. We will now turn our attention to next week and start our preparations for Oregon State."

