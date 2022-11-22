Huskies football head coach Kalen DeBoer signs contract extension through 2028 season

After his first year with the University of Washington, Huskies football head coach Kalen DeBoer has signed a contract extension through the 2028 season.

In his first year, DeBoer has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record ahead of the regular season finale in Saturday's Apple Cup against Washington State University.

"It is clear that Kalen is such an amazing fit at the University of Washington," said Director of Athletics, Jen Cohen, in a statement. "He has come in and made an incredible impact in every aspect of the program, our department, the University and the Seattle community. Kalen is an elite competitor who approaches each and every situation with the utmost class and integrity. We couldn't be more excited that he and his family will be on Montlake for the foreseeable future leading these tremendous young men in our football program."

In 2021, DeBoer led Fresno State to a 10-3 record last season, and his innovative offensive system put him on the radar of several power programs. DeBoer replaced Jimmy Lake, who was fired after less than two seasons.

Over his seven seasons as a head football coach, DeBoer has compiled a 79-9 (.898) record. During his 25 years in coaching, he has consistently prospered at multiple levels and in different roles, helping to build and revitalize programs while establishing a diverse network of contacts, in both coaching and recruiting, across the country.

