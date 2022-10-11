Seattle Mariners announce start times for this weekend's ALDS games

The Seattle Mariners announced the start times for this weekend's American League Division Series vs. the Houston Astros.

Game 3 of the series will be at 1:07 p.m. PT on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Game 4 (if necessary) will be at 12:07 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Currently, the Seahawks are set to host the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. PT in a game that can be seen on FOX 13. It's unclear if the start time for the Seahawks will need to be moved, but head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the teams are in discussions about it.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

If Game 5 is necessary, the M's head back to Houston for a 2:07 p.m. PT first pitch.

Games 1 and 2 are being played in Houston with first pitch at 12:37 p.m. PT on Tuesday and Thursday. All games can be seen on TBS.