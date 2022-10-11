Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners in ALDS Game 1

article

The Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in Game 1 of the ALDS. This will be the 20th time the two have played each other this season, and the Astros lead the series 12-7.

Houston has a 106-56 record overall and a 55-26 record at home. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .423. Seattle is 44-37 on the road and 90-72 overall. The Mariners are 61-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 10-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

RELATED: Good vibes only: Mariners fans celebrate big win while at work

LAST 10 GAMES

Astros: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

RELATED: Logan Gilbert and George Kirby: Anchors for Mariners now and into future

The game starts at 12:37 p.m. PT in Houston.