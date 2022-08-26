Geno Smith named Seahawks starting QB after preseason loss at Cowboys

article

The preseason is over for the Seattle Seahawks after a 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys left Seattle winless through the exhibition schedule.

Final evaluations will now commence ahead of Tuesday's deadline to cut roster down to 53 players prior to the start of the regular season.

Here's what we learned in the final exhibition effort of the preseason:

Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback:

Head coach Pete Carroll announced after Friday night's game that Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback for the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos.

"(Smith)'s going to start the opener. He's earned it," Carroll said.

Carroll has said throughout the preseason that Smith has remained in the pole position of the quarterback battle. While it can be argued Carroll didn't give enough first-team reps to Drew Lock to create a purely equal evaluation, it was up to Lock to do enough to run Smith down and take the job.

Lock just hasn't managed to make that case.

While catching COVID-19 and losing an opportunity last week against the Chicago Bears wasn't Lock's fault, it did cost him a chance to make an impression. Instead, the lasting final impression will be the 13-of-24 for 171 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions against the Cowboys. One interception entirely wasn't Lock's fault. One of them definitely was, and the third may have split fault with receiver Dee Eskridge. Nevertheless, it just wasn't a clean performance at a time Lock really needed it.

"He just keeps earning it. ... Just really knows our stuff and he does really well," Carroll said.

"He gives us the best chance to be playing great football right off the bat."

Smith started and played just one series against Dallas. He competed 3-of-6 passes for 43 yards before exiting. However, all three incompletions came on drops from receivers (two from Dareke Young and one from Will Dissly). Smith did have a hand in the lone sack he took. Sam Williams walked Charles Cross back in the pocket and Smith moved directly into the oncoming defender for a 14-yard loss.

The reality is Seattle's quarterback of the future is likely in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Smith, or Lock, are the options for right now. And of those two options, Smith deserved to be the starting quarterback in two weeks.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity and grateful, but I have a lot of work ahead of me. That was my mindset from the start is getting ready to go out there and win games," Smith said.

Drew Lock handles QB decision with class:

Lock really wanted to be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks. It didn't go in his favor as Smith will begin the season under center for Seattle.

But Lock handled the news like a pro.

"As a competitor, you're always disappointed and I was disappointed," Lock said. You want to be out there, you want to play with those guys. ... It's my job to have his back and be the best teammate I can be."

Both Smith and Lock have said that regardless of what the decision would be, they would be supportive of the other should the competition not go their way. That's still his plan now that Smith has been named the starter.

"Just gotta be a man about it," Lock said. "You know, I was raised right. You know, my parents did a good job. I can come up here and address this like a man. Like I said, I'm gonna do everything I can to make this team better every day. And myself. And Geno.

"This is a team sport. There's going to be 11 guys out there on offense and 11 guys out there on defense and special teams as well. There's a lot that goes on during the week to win a football game, and I've a lot of opportunity to make a difference throughout the week, regardless of the situation and I'm gonna do everything I can to help us win."

There isn't that much separating Smith from Lock. There is a reasonable chance that Lock will start games for Seattle this year thanks to injury or just a decision to switch it up should Smith play poorly. Carroll wants Lock ready for that moment should it arise.

"In the meantime, Drew's got to keep on battling because he can play and he's got all kinds of stuff in him and I want him to be ready at a moments call," Carroll said. and he's going to keep growing and pushing and developing as a fantastic player, I think, and I have no problem playing with him too. So we're fortunate to have two guys that can go and when he comes off the bench, if he gets his chance, he'll be ready to go and try to light it up."

Michael Jackson, Myles Adams make closing arguments for roster spots:

Cornerback Michael Jackson and Myles Jackson were the two players on Friday night that made the strongest case to be among the final players kept on the 53-man roster.

Jackson has had a strong preseason as Sidney Jones IV and Artie Burns missed time with injuries. He had three tackles and three passes defended in a closing effort against the Cowboys and seems to have done everything he needs to do to make the roster.

"It couldn't be more obvious about Michael Jackson playing football, man," Carroll said. "He played great tonight. He made a bunch of plays and did things, physical and tough and all that and he really just topped off a tremendous preseason for himself and showing us. Really fired up for him."

Adams had six total tackles, two quarterback hits and a half sack split with Alton Robinson. Adams has clearly moved past L.J. Collier on the depth chart and made a case for a spot along a crowded, veteran defensive line.

"Myles played a really good football again for us and was active," Carroll said.