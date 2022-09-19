Geno Smith files for trademark of viral 'I ain't write back' quote after Broncos win

article

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has filed for a trademark of the now-famous quote he made in a postgame interview after Seattle's season-opening victory against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson.

"They wrote me off. I ain’t write back though," Smith said after the Monday Night Football game. This was the phrase he is now looking to trademark.

The trademark covers: "Retail store services featuring virtual goods, namely, footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online; on-line retail store services featuring virtual merchandise, namely, footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use in online virtual worlds," according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith filed for the trademark on Sept. 14, two days after the win.