Game times set for first three weeks, select contests for Huskies, Cougars

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Dylan Morris #9 of the Washington Huskies passes against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 20, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 Conference announced start times for the first three weeks of the upcoming football season as well as games scheduled for non-Saturdays this fall.

The announcement set the dates, start times and TV networks for five Washington Huskies games and four Washington State Cougars games in their first seasons with Kalen DeBoer and Jake Dickert as head coaches, respectively.

Both schools have a marquee non-conference game in the first three weeks of the season. Washington State will travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 2 on Saturday. Sept. 10. The game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

Meanwhile, the Huskies will host the Michigan State Spartans the following week on Saturday, Sept. 17. That game will be a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff on ABC.

Washington will play on Fridays twice this season with a Sept. 30 matchup at UCLA at 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. Then on Nov. 4, the Huskies will host the Oregon State Beavers in a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff on ESPN2.

Washington State will place once on Thursday as they will host the Utah Utes on Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. on FS1.

All remaining television game selections and start times, starting with Week 4 (Sat., Sept. 24) and running through the final week of the regular season will be made either six or 12 days in advance.

Washington Huskies

  Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV
Week 1 Sept. 3 vs. Kent State 7:30 p.m. FS1
Week 2 Sept. 10 vs. Portland State 1:00 p.m. Pac-12 Now/Pac-12 West
Week 3 Sept. 17 vs. Michigan State 4:30 p.m. ABC
Week 5 Sept. 30 at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Week 10 Nov. 4 vs. Oregon State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State Cougars

  Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV
Week 1 Sept. 3 vs. Idaho 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 Net
Week 2 Sept. 10 at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. FOX
Week 3 Sept. 17 vs. Colorado State 2:00 p.m. Pac-12 Net
Week 9 Oct. 27 vs. Utah 7:00 p.m. FS1

