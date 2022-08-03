Expand / Collapse search

Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0

By AP News Staff
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 02: Seattle Sounders celebrate a first half goal by midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro (10) during an MLS game between FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders on August 2, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sport

Expand

SEATTLE - Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas.

Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2).

Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Sounders visiting Atlanta United while Dallas visits the Portland Timbers.