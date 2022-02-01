Former UW, NFL player charged in Pierce County with assaulting ex-girlfriend, making threats

article

Former University of Washington and NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, 29, is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend in Pierce County and threatening people.

On Friday, deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fox Island. Before that, dispatch received a call where a passerby had seen a man beating a woman in a car.

According to probable cause documents, a woman was calling to report that she was assaulted by Seferian-Jenkins while they were in a car together. He then threatened to kill her, her son and her ex-boyfriend multiple times.

He was charged on Monday with felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bail.

In another case, he was charged with two counts of felony harassment. Court documents said he threatened to kill a former friend and his family.

Seferian-Jenkins also has a 2013 DUI conviction.

"Given that the defendant is currently under court conditions for a DUI deferred prosecution and yet was at a bar when he called the victim in this case to pick him up, he has demonstrated that he is not willing to abide by court orders, prosecutors said.

He also has a 2020 case on deferred prosecution for DUI, third-degree driving while license suspended, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. According to prosecutors, the deferred prosecution was entered in December 2020 and is still ongoing. Seferian-Jenkins also has an arrest out of Florida for DUI in 2016.

