Former Sounders player joins club in new role as assistant coach

A very familiar face, Andy Rose, joins the Seattle Sounders FC coaching staff this season.

"Andy Rose, what a great conversation we’re going to have," said Head Coach Brian Schmetzer about his new staff member.

It’s a conversation that could go back to the start of Rose’s professional playing career, which began in Seattle, the same place his MLS coaching career begins now too.

"Obviously it’s all new to me, but I’m enjoying it so much," said Rose.

That includes the additional ribbing he’s getting from his new boss.

"New kid on the block’s got his iPad. You know us old guys don’t use iPads," said Schemtzer.

Rose played 106 total matches for Seattle and scored ten goals in the first four years in his career.

He says the offer to join Schmetzer and the Sounders as an assistant was a no-brainer, ending any consideration of continuing his playing career.

"Great coaches here to learn from, amazing set players to work with. They’ve all been awesome to me. And, I played against a lot of them, played with a few of them," he said.

"I think he’s really hungry right now. He’s soaking in a lot of knowledge," said Schmetzer. "He’s already had some experiences. He’s been around the world and played the game in different places and different coaches. And some of those experiences will come back to him."

Rose has prepared for this opportunity the last few years, obtaining coaching licenses and working with the academy teams of the clubs he’s played for, including the Vancouver Whitecaps youth teams last year.

"I want to connect to these guys, understand them, get to them as people, and then try and help them get better, no matter what age they are or where they are in their development, he said. That’s my role now and I’m super excited about it."

Sounders FC’s MLS season opener is Sunday, Feb. 27 at Lumen Field.

