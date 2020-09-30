For 2nd time this season, Russell Wilson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

article

For the second time in the first three weeks of the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Seattle Seahawks held off the Dallas Cowboys 38-31 on Sunday in another impressive performance by Wilson.

Wilson has 14 touchdowns so far this season which is the most in league history through the first three games.

Wilson became the fifth player with back-to-back games with at least five TD passes. He's also the first QB to have at least four TD passes in each of the first three games.

The Seahawks make the journey to Florida this week to face the Miami Dolphins in a game that can be seen on Q13 FOX, official TV partner of the Seahawks. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.