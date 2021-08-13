Fishing Report of the Week: Sockeye Salmon at Wenatchee Lake
article
Angler uplandsandpiper
Fished 08/04/2021
Species Sockeye Salmon
Time Morning
Posted 08/04/2021
First time fishing Lake Wenatchee Sockeye and it didn't disappoint. Dropped my downrigger to 60' and used a dropper on the other rod. As soon as I got the second rod deployed it went off and I landed a nice hen and as I was bleeding that fish out the downrigger went off. I quickly landed that buck making perhaps the fastest salmon limit of my life.
