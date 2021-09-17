Fishing Report of the Week: Cutthroat trout in Lake Sammamish

article

Angler: vwfisher57

Fished: 09/12/2021

Species: Cutthroat Trout

Time: Morning

Posted: 09/12/2021

Went to Lake Sammamish Sunday in the early fall rain and had some fun catching cutthroat.Hit the water about 7:30. The wind cam up about 9:00 and took me about an hour to say I had enough of the wind and rain. I did manage to catch 3 nice cutts. Orange was the flavor of the day. Orange and copper dick night dodger with the black spots and home made orange wedding ring with a orange and white stripe blade with copper glitter. I tipped it all with a worm. GOOD TIMES.

View other reports from vwfisher57 .

View all reports for this location .

View charts and data for this location .