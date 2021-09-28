Fishing Report of the Week: Coho Salmon on the Green River
article
Angler: brianmonticello
Fished: 09/20/2021
Method: Bottom Fishing From Shore
Species: Coho Salmon
Bait: Fish Eggs
Time: Morning
Epic action this morning! Even with the nets in, there was a decent amount of fish still around. Water clarity was a bit mucky, but eggs seemed to shine through. Made a short YouTube video if you want to check it out.
View other reports from brianmonticello.
View all reports for this location.
Advertisement
View charts and data for this location.