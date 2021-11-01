FIFA officials visit Seattle as city vies to host 2026 World Cup

FIFA and Concacaf representatives are in Seattle visiting to see if the city could potentially host games for the World Cup in 2026.

The 2026 tournament is the first-ever combined bid that features three nations, with the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting.

The delegation is working to decide on its final list of host cities and are touring 16 cities. They will choose 11 of those cities as hosts.

Officials have visited Kansas City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Monterrey (Mexico) and San Francisco. Seattle marks the final stop on the tour.

For each visit, the delegation will meet with local stakeholders to discuss key topics: venue management, infrastructure and sustainability, as well as commercial, legacy and legal matters.

RELATED: Commentary: FIFA visit, upcoming postseason big reasons to turn our attention to Sounders FC, OL Reign

Also during the visit, it will include inspections of infrastructure such as stadiums, training facilities and potential venues for the FIFA Fan Festival.

"This is a proud day for the city of Seattle, Puget Sound and Washington State," said SEA 2026 Chair and Seattle Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer. "I have been a part of this sport since I attended Seattle Sounders camps as an eight-year-old while the club was playing in the original NASL. To be on the cusp of bringing the FIFA World Cup to the Pacific Northwest is something we can all take a great deal of pride from."

Officials will be at Lumen Field Monday night to watch the Seattle Sounders take on the LA Galaxy.

"We’re not there quite yet, but thanks to the hard work of countless people behind the scenes and our incredible community for supporting the sport of soccer, we believe we can show FIFA why Seattle deserves to host the World Cup in 2026," said Hanauer.

