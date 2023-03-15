Ezekiel Elliott 'likely' to be released by Dallas Cowboys, reports say

article

The Dallas Cowboys will likely move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to new reports.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the decision is not official, but there is a "very real chance Zeke Elliott has played has last down in Dallas."

Rapoport says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expected to meet with Elliott sometime soon.

Since being picked in the first-round of the 2016 draft Elliott has been one of the league's best running backs, scoring 80 touchdowns throughout his Cowboys career.

He is the NFL's second-leading active rusher behind Titans RB Derrick Henry and the Cowboys third-leading rusher behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

In recent years Elliott has worn down.

In 2022, his yards per game fell to a career-low 58.4.

Earlier this offseason the Cowboys placed a franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard who passed Elliott on the depth chart.

Releasing Elliott after June 1 would save the Cowboys more than $10 million.

Dallas already traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in exchange for cornerback Stephen Gilmore. The five-time Pro Bowler is a huge upgrade for the Cowboys secondary.

The team also re-signed safety Donovan Wilson, their leading tackler last season, and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

More moves could be coming for the Cowboys, free agency officially begins Wednesday.