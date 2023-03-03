Exclusive: USGA set to bring Junior Amateur, Men's Amateur to Chambers Bay

article

The United States Golf Association is set to bring the 2027 Junior Amateur and 2033 Men's Amateur to Chambers Bay Golf Course, sources told FOX 13 Sports.

The USGA is set to announce the championships officially on Monday.

While the USGA has yet to schedule a return trip to Chambers Bay for the U.S. Open, it does show the organization's continued interest in the site to host its major championship events.

Chambers Bay hosted the 2010 U.S. Men's Amateur as a precursor to the U.S. Open stop in 2015. The course has since hosted the U.S. Men's Amateur Four-Ball in 2020 and the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2022. The U.S. Open in 2015 was the first time the championship had been brought to the Pacific Northwest.

The Men's Amateur has twice been hosted in Washington. Peter Uihlein defeated David Chung 4 and 2 in the final at the 2010 event at Chambers Bay. Jack Westland defeated Al Mengert 3 and 2 at the 1952 championship held at Seattle Golf Club.

The Junior Amateur has just one trip to Washington as Aly Trompas defeated Eddie Pearce 3 and 1 at Spokane Country Club in 1969.

The U.S. Open has venues scheduled as far out as 2051 with a few openings that could facilitate a return trip to Chambers Bay. The 2031, 2036 and 2038 tournaments are the only three events prior to 2040 that have yet to be awarded to venues.

The U.S. Women's Open doesn't have an open date until 2036.