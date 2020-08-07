Expand / Collapse search

Exclusive: One-on-one with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett

By
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - With the NFL season fast approaching, Q13 Sports is bringing you exclusive one-on-one interviews with Seahawks players for their takes on a season that will be like no other. 

Here's our three-part interview with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett: 

One on one with Tyler Lockett

The Seahawks wide receiver talks about his family and his fears of returning to football amid a pandemic.

One on one with Tyler Lockett part 2

A Q13 Sports exclusive with the Seahawks wide receiver ahead of an NFL season like no other.

One on one with Tyler Lockett part 3

A Q13 Sports exclusive with the Seahawks wide receiver ahead of an NFL season like no other.