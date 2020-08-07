Exclusive: One-on-one with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

SEATTLE - With the NFL season fast approaching, Q13 Sports is bringing you exclusive one-on-one interviews with Seahawks players for their takes on a season that will be like no other.
Here's our two-part interview with Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf:
One on one with Seahawk DK Metcalf
In an exclusive interview with Q13 Sports, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf talks about returning to football during the pandemic.
One on one with DK Metcalf part 2
A Q13 Sports exclusive with the Seahawks wide receiver ahead of an NFL season like no other.