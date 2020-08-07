Expand / Collapse search

Exclusive: One-on-one with Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen

By
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - With the NFL season fast approaching, Q13 Sports is bringing you exclusive one-on-one interviews with Seahawks players for their takes on a season that will be like no other. 

Here's our three-part interview with Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen: 

One on one with Greg Olsen

Over the next few weeks, Q13 will be bringing you exclusive interviews with Seahawks players. First up: Greg Olsen

One on one with Greg Olsen part 2

A Q13 Sports exclusive with the Seahawks tight end ahead of an NFL season like no other.

One on one with Greg Olsen part 3

A Q13 Sports exclusive with the Seahawks tight end ahead of an NFL season like no other.