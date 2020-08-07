Expand / Collapse search

Exclusive: One-on-one with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs

By
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - With the NFL season fast approaching, Q13 Sports is bringing you exclusive one-on-one interviews with Seahawks players for their takes on a season that will be like no other. 

Here's our two-part interview with Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs:

One on one with Seahawk Quandre Diggs

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs talks about the upcoming season in an exclusive interview with Q13 Sports.

One on one with Quandre Diggs part 2

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs talks about the upcoming season in an exclusive interview with Q13 Sports.