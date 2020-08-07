Expand / Collapse search

Exclusive: One-on-one with Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin

SEATTLE - With the NFL season fast approaching, Q13 Sports is bringing you exclusive one-on-one interviews with Seahawks players for their takes on a season that will be like no other. 

Here's our three-part interview with Seahawks outside linebacker Bruce Irvin: 

One on one with Bruce Irvin

Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine talks with Bruce Irvin on what it feels like to be a Seahawk again.

One on one with Bruce Irvin part 2

One on one with Bruce Irvin part 3

A Q13 Sports exclusive with the Seahawks outside linebacker ahead of an NFL season like no other.