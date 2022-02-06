Exclusive: Kraken CEO talks team performance and timeline, pricing, challenges, NBA and Storm

FOX 13 sports director Aaron Levine sat down with Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke to talk shop about the team's performance, challenges, and friends in Seattle's other big-league sports teams.

Great to see Jordan Eberle get the first All-Star goal in franchise history. What’s it been like for you seeing – and sometimes experiencing – so many of these "firsts" for this organization?

"Oh, it's super cool. And it was super cool to see him in the All-Star Game and the prior week, our first shoutout. These are great moments. And I know that I'm enjoying them. And I know our fans are enjoying them, too."

Just last week, Philipp Grubauer got his first shutout, and to the team’s credit, they’ve shown a marked improvement since we spoke with GM Ron Francis a few weeks ago. How have your feelings evolved over the last few months about the performance of this team?

"You know, I've done this before. I've done it before in the NHL. I did it before in the MLS. An expansion is not for the faint of heart. You know, it's tricky. But I'm so proud of these players. Each and every one of these guys is helping lay the foundation for a team that's going to be great for years to come. And I'm just super grateful. We've lost 17 games by one goal. That's not so easy.

"But I think what's emerging here is a style of play. We're a hard team to play against. And I'm really proud of that. But this wasn't a one-year plan. This was a multi-year plan. We were going to take the core group of players taken in the Expansion Draft, we're going to add, we're going to get involved in free agency. But we're primarily going to build this team through the draft. And I'm so excited by the early results there and what Ron and his team did last summer."

Ron talked about the overall plan, and he gave us an idea of the timeline – at least, hoping for it to be shorter than five years. How does that line up with the expectations of ownership, and what does ownership need to see in order to feel like things are moving in the right direction?

"I think they are moving in the right direction. But when you look at that draft class, right now, Maddy Beniers is in China representing the US Olympic Team. Ryker Evans, who was picked in the second round, is just playing brilliant hockey, is a great assist man. And also the guy in the third round, Ryan Winterton, who, in the last six games scored 12 points – not that we're counting. But these are really exciting prospects for us.

"I'd say the other important thing is the players are proud to pull this sweater on. They're proud to wear the ‘S.’ They love this community. They love our fans. All of these things bode so well for the future. So I'd say to our fans, "Be patient, we have a plan. And we're right on track, we are going to be a very strong team to come off. We have great facilities, we have great fans, and we have owners willing to spend to the (salary) cap."

The last time we spoke, it was right after the home opener. And I know there were a number of challenges that weekend. It’s been great to see all the improvements at the arena since then – especially the launch of the new pregame program. What’s been the overall feedback you’ve been getting from fans, good and bad, so far?

"Well, it's been a hard year to be a fan. You know, I would have never thought that we would launch this enterprise in the midst of a global pandemic. And it's been hard on our fans, asking them to come and wear masks, but to cheer. You know, the secondary ticket market has been a challenge. But the fans are really the hero of the story. And they've been the hero of our story from Day One. When they showed up on March 1st 2018. The way they did that – they haven't stopped since.

"So, the introductions are definitely improved. But there's not anything in our enterprise that we don't think we can do substantially better. And that's the kind of organization that our fans deserve: One that is constantly striving to get better. And we're going to continue to improve every game, every month, every season."

So can you get a little more specific: Any changes you see coming soon, in terms of improving the fan experience at home games?

"Yeah, there's fantastic things coming. You know, we're only halfway through the season. Our Skills Contest is next Saturday. But we're going to continue to add things in the game, with presentation. We've got some very exciting announcements as well off the ice. Our pedigree isn't one to rest. And I know a lot of people judge us from the first puck drop. But when you look at what has been achieved by this organization, from building this arena, to building the training center – the Kraken Community Iceplex, we're going to draw a million people this year. More people will come there than to our games. And to pull that off in a global pandemic! And then I know you're taking a future trip down to the beautiful Coachella Valley. Check out what we're building there. I'm really proud of what that arena and what that team is going to mean to our long term competitiveness. The plans we've laid out, we've achieved. The winning will come on the ice. And the great fan experience will continue to get better."

Quickly on the fan experience. I know it’s a lot of money for a beer right now. You going to bring those prices down at all?

"Yeah, we actually are going to do a little price adjusting here midway through the season. You know, we check prices out against all other venues all the time. There's beer available – a can of beer can be had for under 10 bucks. It's still not cheap. I remember as a young guy in a VFW Hall buying them for 50 cents! But we are going to do some family pricing on our concessions. We are a listening organization. We listened every day, we listen to every game. And while this isn't for the faint of heart, I wish we could give away the beer for free. But we do have some bills to pay. It was privately financed. And it's really trying to find balance. But we've heard the fans and we know that they want some fairly priced items. You know, items throughout the arena – they're ‘family priced’ and we understand all the beer. And there is some new pricing coming."

You’ve got a new team dog – Davy Jones. By the way, a winning record since unveiling Davy. You were also the mastermind behind the "12th Man" and Blitz with the Seahawks. Do you want to break some news tonight and unveil the new team mascot too?

"Well, we're gonna take our time there. I did see Steve Largent on Friday – he just happened to come by our offices. They were driving north, he and Jim Zorn. And they came by, and Steve and I talked about the 12th Man – and he was actually the guy that was responsible for resurrecting the 12th Man. Really, he was asking about where some banners were. And he asked where his number was, and the number 12. That was my first game with the Seahawks. And I found religion that day. He also told me that day how great the fans were, and I've never forgotten it. And he was right. These are the greatest fans, and we are going to build something worthy of their support. Give us a little time."

At the very least, any hints how you’re going to announce (the mascot)? At a game? On social media?

"Well, you know, we're working through that. And there's other things – we got some other things in the hopper. And you know, one of the challenges we had with the building and with the introductions is we literally got the building the day before. So it took time. And that pregame that you see, required rigging and gridding and setup.

"We now are really starting to hit our stride. And we're getting stronger. For instance, doing a skills competition this weekend. That was something that the league wasn't encouraging early on, but we're now seeing maybe this dark cloud lifting. We are going to have a fantastic event. We've already sold 12,000 tickets. 100% of the proceeds go to charity. We are starting to hit our stride. And these fans deserve it. And I'm excited to report."

You recently said that, given the circumstances, launching this franchise has been the hardest thing you’ve ever done. Hindsight is always 20/20, but take me back a few years ago. If your brother, Tim, had come to you and said, ‘We’re gonna build this arena. It’ll be way over budget. You’ll have to deal with a pandemic that delays construction and wreaks havoc on the launch of the team, community outreach and directly impacts the first season,’ would you have still taken this job? And why or why not?

"Well, I was the Chief Operating Officer at the NFL — they've had a little bit of a challenging week! But to tell you the truth, my love for the fans here – the fans have made my dreams come true. Seahawks games, it's the loudest stadium in the world. The success that was had with the Sounders. I was involved with the start up at the golf tournament here at the Boeing Classic. These fans have been the joy of my life to work for. And so the answer is yes. Despite everything we've faced, believe it or not, and as corny as it can sound, the idea that we're going to pay off the fans for their belief and passion? I can't wait. It's really my life mission. And I wish we had won more games (so far). I wish some of those 17 one goal games – half of them had gone our way, or a third of them. But long term, we're super confident in what we're building here. The pieces are in place to build a terrific, terrific organization. And by the way, it's not the only team that's going to play in that building. And we're not going to rest until we get these things done."

So, let me take you right there. I know the NBA will always come up. And I know the priority is respecting the process and following the NBA’s lead. But if they were to come to you tomorrow and said, ‘We’re ready.’ Would you be able to say, from both an economic standpoint and a community standpoint, ‘Seattle is ready too. With this arena. And this ownership group – whoever it might be. We can make it work. Let us give the presentation?’ "

"Well, there's two things you really need. I actually I'll rescind that –there's a few things you need to make it work. First you need a market and a fan base. And I almost skipped by that, because it's assumed. We have a fantastic market and there's a legacy fan base here. But then you need an arena capable of hosting the team. And you need an economic package capable of hosting the team – and we have both.

"We’ve seen some big-time basketball in the building already. Seattle University plays in the building. We had a great Gonzaga-Alabama game. But the Storm are bringing their championship ways into the building. And they're going to fill it. And it's a fantastic thing. Anyone who's seen our building at a basketball setup says it's amazingly compelling.

"The team will come at some point in time, we're simply not going to get in front of the process. We're going to allow the process to play out. We're going to share the great and utmost respect to Adam Silver, who I consider a friend. And there's other owners who will cheer us on. But it won't come until the time is right. And when the time is right, we are absolutely 100% prepared."

We love to hear that, and if the Gonzaga game and Seattle U games are any indication, the arena looks great for basketball. We can’t wait for the storm to play there this year. Are we getting a statue of Sue Bird for the arena? And will it be up before her career is over? Because the only other player I can remember having a statue up before their career was done is Michael Jordan in Chicago. And Sue Bird is definitely in that stratosphere of legends.

"Mark my words."

RELATED: Kraken post franchise’s 1st shutout, 3-0 over Islanders

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS