NFL on FOX: Buccaneers make deal with Antonio Brown

NFL on FOX's Jay Glazer confirmed with Buccanneers Coach Bruce Arians the team has reached a deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

"Yep, Antonio Brown, going to be a Buccaneer," Glazer said in a Twitter video after speaking to Arians about the deal. "Actually just got off the phone with Bruce and, early on when Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, he did bring up Antonio Brown. Back then, Arians told [Brady] an emphatic 'no,' unless their wide receiver core got injured."

Brown has been off the field since July after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy, ESPN reports. He is eligible to play after week 8 of the season.