A driver was arrested Monday after a two-car crash on I-5 in Shoreline.

The crash happened after 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Northeast 145th Street.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the causing driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.

The crash investigation blocked all lanes of traffic and the backup was about 2-3 miles long at about noon.

Lanes reopened before 1 p.m.