Dre'Mont Jones said Seahawks showed him respect Denver didn't in move to Seattle

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said the strong push made by the Seattle Seahawks in free agency combined with his fit in the team's defense is what pushed him to sign with the team after four years with the Denver Broncos.

"Seattle kind of came in almost out of nowhere," Jones said on Monday. "We had a good set of teams who we were talking to, just trying to finalize what was going on and what the terms were going to be. Seattle came in hot. They showed a lot of interest and that kind of motivated me to come here more and more."

Jones signed a three-year deal with Seattle worth up to $51.5 million, per reports. Jones was a full-time starter for the first time last year for Denver. He's started 29 of 56 career games with the Broncos and started all 13 games he played in last season. Jones had 47 tackles and 6.5 sacks from the defensive interior, which were both career-highs.

The Seahawks put an emphasis on fixing defensive issues this offseason. Improving the front seven was a big focal point and Jones is the biggest swing the team has made at addressing the shortcomings.

The Seahawks had been interested in acquiring Jones as part of the Russell Wilson trade last year. Shelby Harris, Drew Lock and Noah Fant were the three players included in that trade when the Broncos declined to part with Jones.

Jones said he was aware of Seattle's interest in him a year ago and that Denver should have put him in the deal.

"Yeah, I am flattered," he said. "They should have just traded me from the jump. It was cool, I guess it came full circle for Seattle a little bit. I was included in the trade and Denver said no. … Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I am here because they respected me from the jump."

Jones said he's played many different positions across the line of scrimmage in Denver. However, he feels he's best served at either the three-technique or five-techniques positions along the front.

"I’m definitely more comfortable in a shaded position, mainly being a three technique and a five technique," Jones said. "That’s where I found myself to be the most comfortable in. Whether I’m standing up or I’m not, or whether it’s run or pass, those seem to be my best fits."

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones had 45 quarterback pressures last season, which ranked tied for 11th in the NFL from interior defenders. His pass rush win rate of 14.6 percent ranked 13th in the category.

When asked to describe his game, Jones said: "Definitely a high motor and definitely not a one-trick pony type of player. I like to attack, whether it’s first or fourth down, I like to attack. I’m always trying to apply pressure and I’m definitely just a high motor guy in my opinion

"I’m bringing that explosiveness, that quickness, I’m someone who is great with their hands, someone who is very instinctual, and someone who is a go-getter when it comes to the run and pass game."

Jones said he still didn't know exactly what his role would be with Seattle. However, he knows the defensive scheme having played in a similar system in Denver under head coach Vic Fangio.

"Seattle seemed to be the greatest spot to be at from a schematic standpoint," Jones said. "I don’t know the ins and outs of what I will be doing yet, so I will wait and see soon. Just with everything going on, Seattle seems to be the best fit."