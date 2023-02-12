Doug Baldwin named Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award winner for Sports Star of the Year Awards

Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin has been named this year's recipient of the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award, presented by Microsoft, at this year's Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards, which will take place on February 28 at the Westin Hotel in Seattle. This year's award ceremony is sold out, but will be exclusively seen on Fox 13 on March 20.

Baldwin joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" Sunday night to discuss his reaction to the award, along with the challenges of trying to make an impact in the local community. Baldwin has spearheaded a years-long effort to open the Family First Community Center in Renton, working with the city of Renton, the Renton School District, and many other partners on a project that is expected to open at the end of June.

The full interview can be seen above.