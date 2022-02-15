DK Metcalf recovering from surgery to left foot

article

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is recovering from having a surgical screw removed from his left foot, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Metcalf posted a photo to his instagram stories on Monday showing his left foot in a walking boot. In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Metcalf confirmed he recently had surgery to address the injury that he played through for most of the 2021 season.

"I had a little boo-boo during the season but got everything cleaned up," Metcalf said.

Metcalf said he had the surgery right after the season and was just cleared to walk on the foot in the last week. He said he'll need another month of rehabilitation still.

"I kept it under wraps," Metcalf said of the surgery.

Metcalf first appeared on the team's injury report ahead of their Week Four matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He was listed as limited in practice with a foot injury and remained a presence on the weekly report for the rest of the season.

"The training staff did a great job of managing me and my reps throughout the whole season, so everything worked out just fine," Metcalf said in January.

Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns for Seattle this season. He did have a six-game scoreless drought in mid-season that coincided with Russell Wilson's return to the lineup after hand surgery. Metcalf had three touchdowns in a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 17. His only 100-yard game of the season came prior to the injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three. Metcalf had six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.

"I don't think it affected me that much," Metcalf said of the injury. "I missed like a practice day a week when I found out what happened to my foot, but it really didn't affect me that much."

Metcalf is set to enter the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Seahawks. He is eligible to receive a contract extension from the Seahawks this offseason.

Metcalf has 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three years with Seattle. The receptions and yards are the most ever by a Seahawks receiver in the first three years of a career. The 29 touchdowns are second to only Daryl Turner's 30 touchdowns from 1984-86. Over the last three seasons, Metcalf ranks 20th in receptions league-wide, 11th in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS