Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO

By AP staff
Published 
Associated Press
Derek Jeter News Conference article

Derek Jeter, CEO of the Miami Marlins speaks with the media at the Miami Marlins spring training complex at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on February 24, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees.

Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.

A five-time World Series champion during a playing career spent entirely with the Yankees from 1995-2014, Jeter earned election to baseball's Hall of Fame in 2020.

Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the full seasons under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105 and 67-95.

RELATED: MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season schedule

While the Yankees are among baseball's highest spenders, Miami was 27th among the 30 teams in payroll last year at $61 million.

"I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the club," Jeter said in a statement released through PR Newswire rather than the Marlins. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead."