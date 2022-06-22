Defensive tackle Bryan Mone signs extension with Seahawks

article

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday they have signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a reported two-year contract extension.

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, the deal is worth a total of $12 million with an additional $1.8 million being possible via incentives. The deal comes with a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Mone, 26, was already under contract for the upcoming season as the Seahawks tendered his as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this offseason. The extension keeps Mone in Seattle through the 2024 season. Mone would have been a restricted free agent after this year.

Mone, an undrafted free agent signing out of the University of Michigan, has appeared in 28 career games for Seattle with five starts coming last year. In playing a career-high 396 defensive snaps last season, Mone racked up 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Mone is a space eater along Seattle's defensive line and frequently commands attention from multiple blockers, which allows other defenders the chance to make tackles.

The Seahawks also waived guard Pier-Olivier Lestage on Wednesday. Lestage was injured for most of his time with Seattle after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Montreal.

Seattle has two open spots on their 90-man rosters after the release of Lestage and defensive end Alex Tchangam last week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS