Cubs play the Mariners leading series 1-0

The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Chicago has gone 4-3 in home games and 5-4 overall. The Cubs are 5-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Seattle has a 2-2 record in road games and a 4-7 record overall. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.17.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (0-0)

LAST 10 GAMES

Cubs: 5-4, .000 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 3-7, .000 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (wrist), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

The Seattle Mariners (4-7) will take on the Chicago Cubs (5-4) at Wrigley Field at 4:40 p.m. PT.