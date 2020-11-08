Commentary: Five more years for Carroll in Seattle is a blessing many might not realize until he’s gone

article

We start with the news of Pete Carroll agreeing to a contract extension to remain Seahawks head coach through the 2025 season.

In retrospect, it wasn't exactly the best timing for that news to break, right before the Hawks worst loss of the year - 44-34 to Buffalo.

But tonight, I’m in a more reflective mood. And it’s not to say that the loss doesn’t sting. Many of the defensive issues we’ve seen this season have been fairly consistent and need to be addressed. It’s maddening to see this defense give up historic numbers; and if more progress isn’t made, everything should be on the table moving forward and into the offseason, including personnel changes within the defensive staff.

That being said, what about the alternative? What if I told you that tomorrow morning, Pete Carroll was stepping down - that he was no longer Seahawks head coach? How would you feel?

Personally, I’m dreading that day.

I dread the uncertainty of needing a new coach – and one to replace a man who, for the last decade, has become synonymous with Seahawks football. A coach who has led this team to double-digit wins and the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons and its only Super Bowl title. A guy who seems to bring out the best of his players, often when they’re least expected to do so.

Advertisement

And a coach who seems to defy Father Time with his energy, enthusiasm and unrelenting positivity.

Yes, there are the cons: We all understand them. I don’t have to list them here – they’re all over social media right now (some to an unfair extreme). But it’s also a reminder that there is no perfect football coach. Do I need to remind anyone that Bill Belichick is 2-5 this season?

Listen, Carroll isn’t tone deaf to what needs to be done. He just might not be as quick to make the adjustments that fans want. He was open to re-working the offense to accommodate Russell Wilson’s abilities, or to “Let Russ Cook.” He parted ways with a longtime offensive coordinator who was getting stale (Darrell Bevell) and an offensive line coach who wasn’t getting the job done (Tom Cable). All have proven to be positive moves.

The point is: Since 2010, maybe the Seahawks could have had a different coach who led them to multiple Super Bowl titles. Or maybe they could’ve had five coaches in the last ten seasons because they were all terrible. At the end of the day, the one they have is a consistent winner who loves to compete. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

And even though he doesn’t act like it, Carroll is 69 years old and will be 74 at the end of 2025. He won’t be here forever. The saying goes that you don’t truly appreciate what you have until it’s gone.

One day there will be a time when we’ll wax poetic about the Carroll years in Seattle – the good and the bad – but ultimately, how much fun it truly was.

Maybe I’m saying all this because we lost one of my favorite TV personalities this weekend in Alex Trebek. We all agree that Jeopardy! will never be the same.

Well, for better or worse, the Seahawks won’t be the same when Pete Carroll is no longer calling the shots. Personally, I’m on board to weather every up and down for the rest of his tenure in Seattle.

For however long he decides to go.