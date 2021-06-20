Commentary: Favorable or not, NFL has right to implement COVID protocols for unvaccinated players

article

During the national anthem controversy in the NFL a few years back, we had a number of viewers write in, basically saying that the league – as a private business – had every right to enforce protocols for their players.

If that included the requirement to stand for the national anthem, so be it.

So I want to revisit that sentiment tonight.

This week, the NFL announced COVID protocols for training camp and the upcoming preseason. The difference in freedoms given to vaccinated players compared to unvaccinated players is quite staggering.

Vaccinated players are only tested once every couple weeks. They don’t have to wear masks and can eat in the cafeteria with other vaccinated players. They can leave the hotel on roadtrips and hang out with vaccinated friends and family. And they don’t have to quarantine if they have high risk exposure to the virus.

Unvaccinated players on the other hand are essentially forced to abide by last year’s rules. A COVID test every single day. Masks inside team facilities. They can’t leave hotels or see family on roadtrips, risking a $50,000 fine if they do. And they can’t even take part in marketing or sponsorship activities.

It prompted quite a reaction, including one from Bills receiver Cole Beasley, saying he would rather retire than get the vaccine. Beasley also said that a lot of other players agree with him, which I don’t doubt one bit.

This week, Pete Carroll said that about 70 percent of the Seahawks players are vaccinated, and hopes that number goes up. Carroll admitted that it is an individual decision and respects all of his players for making educated choices for themselves. But also said if similar protocols continued, then unvaccinated players risk losing playing time if they’re exposed to COVID and are forced to quarantine.

Either way, this all goes back to the original sentiments from all those people who wrote in, saying a few years ago that the NFL, as a private business, has the right to force players to stand for the anthem.

And I say to them, and anyone who might be upset at the restrictions for unvaccinated players: The NFL, as a private business, has the right to enact these COVID protocols – especially because they were also agreed to by the NFL Players Association.

Beasley and others might be frustrated by this guidance. He might even threaten to retire. But his own union voted in favor of these rules. He can still play - he just has to follow more stringent protocols than others. And if he’s unwilling to follow those rules, then he can work with others to try and change them in the future, or enjoy retirement after a nine-year career that’s paid him 32 and a half million dollars.

Tonight is not me playing doctor. Or debater. Or arbiter. It’s just saying: These are the rules that the league has set.

Frankly, I don’t care if you agree with those rules or not. But I hope the same ones who cited the league’s right to implement rules for the national anthem aren’t all of a sudden ripping the league for implementing these protocols for unvaccinated players.