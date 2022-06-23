Celebrating 50 years of Title IX

Title IX was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972. Thursday marks 50 years since gender equality in education became a civil right in America, allowing opportunities that our mothers and grandmothers never had.
What is Title IX?
Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex – which includes sexual orientation and gender identity – in education programs or activities that receive federal money.
Title IX also needed men to fight for the equality of women
Former Bishop Blanchet High School's Terry Wilkinson coached girls' basketball for 21 seasons. He says young women in sports walked with a different stride, they had pride in themselves – in the classroom and in the hallways.
Roundtable with Huskies AD Jen Cohen and Seattle U AD Shaney Fink
We live in a state with countless female role models. Our FOX 13 sports director Aaron Levine sat down with two, who are both leading major athletic departments.
History of the landmark lawsuit Blair vs. WSU
It was a group of female athletes and coaches from WSU that pushed for change within women's athletics. FOX 13's Brian Flores discusses a landmark lawsuit and how its influence lives on today.
Retired head volleyball coach Laurie Creighton never got to put on a jersey herself
Another WIAA trailblazer helps us go back to life before Title IX. One recently retired head coach in our region never got to play for a high school volleyball team. Laurie Creighton found a way to make a major impact as a longtime coach instead.
Roundtable with Seattle Storm Coach Noelle Quinn and co-owner Ginny Gilder
Noelle Quinn has reached some high places. Two WNBA championships: one as a player, one as a coach. A few of her players now sat down with Seattle Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder to talk Title IX.
Title IX discussion with Seattle Public Schools AD Tara Davis
Tara Davis was drafted into the American Basketball League, which preceded the WNBA. Now, she creates opportunities for Seattle's youth.
Longtime broadcaster, former WSU Cougar Cindy Brunson makes history
Cindy Brunson has been playing or calling sports as a broadcaster for more than 30 years. She and color analyst Ann Meyers-Drysdale are the first all-female broadcast duo in the history of the Phoenix Mercury.