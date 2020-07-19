Breanna Stewart excited for start of Storm's regular season

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the upcoming season, which will be played entirely inside "The Wubble" (short for WNBA Bubble) at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Stewart talked about rejoining her teammates and whether it feels like the Storm are defending a title they won in 2018 since it will be the first time since then that she and teammate Sue Bird have been healthy since hoisting the championship trophy.

She also discussed the league-wide effort to raise awareness about racial inequality and social injustices.

Interview above.