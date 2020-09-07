Bob Robertson, the legendary voice of WSU Cougars sports, dies at 91

Legendary, longtime Washington State University sports announcer Bob Robertson has died. He was 91.

Robertson was in his 52nd year calling Cougar athletics when he retired in 2018. At the time, he said his age was the chief reason for calling it quits.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it," Robertson said. "It is a matter of getting old is what it is. Everything seems to move a lot faster around me."

He was the play-by-play voice from 1964-2011 then moved over to the analyst chair for his last seven seasons.He began his association with Washington State football in 1964. Robertson was behind the microphone for 589 Cougar football games.

Bob Robertson photo courtesy WSU

In addition to his College Football hall of fame credentials, he was also the original play-by-play voice of the Seattle Sounders in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1974.

Robertson announced some Tacoma Rainier games a few years ago and was living in University Place when he died.

The Seattle Mariners on Monday held a moment of silence in memory of Robertson.