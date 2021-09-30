'Believe:' Mariners tickets virtually sold out this weekend

My oh my! Friday's Seattle Mariners game against the Los Angeles Angels is officially sold out as the M's remain in the playoff hunt.

According to the team, there were only a few thousand tickets left for Saturday's and Sunday's games. Full capacity at T-Mobile Park is 47,000.

There are some special events this weekend, including Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, Season Ticket Member Appreciation Night on Saturday, and Kids Appreciation Day on Sunday.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

The Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Wednesday night, keeping the pressure on their fellow competitors for the two wild-card spots in the AL.

Seattle stayed a half-game behind Boston for the second wild-card slot and is 1½ games behind New York for the top spot, trying to end a 20-year drought since last reaching the postseason.

The Mariners have an off-day on Thursday before starting their final series of the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Angles.

"Believe" has become Seattle’s rallying call, and the Mariners are charging into the final weekend of the regular season with plenty of belief and right in the thick of the AL wild-card race.

"This is fun. This is the way it’s baseball supposed to be at this time of year and we still got a lot of big, big games ahead of us," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Seattle opens its final series on Friday night against the Angels.

Reminders for fans

The Mariners had several reminders for fans ahead of this weekend's packed games:

With 40,000+ fans at the games, we remind fans they will likely experience lines at the gates and at concession stands.

We recommend fans come to the ballpark early to give themselves plenty of time to get into the ballpark.

To help speed up the entry process, we suggest arriving early and encourage fans to have their digital tickets ready when they get to the gates.

We also want to remind fans that only clear bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" are permitted. One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are okay. Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5"x6.5" are permitted (do not have to be clear).

No backpacks, purses or other non-clear bags are allowed.

Fans are reminded they are allowed to bring food into the ballpark, including one 32oz sealed, clear plastic water bottle per fan.

Fans 12 and older must wear masks in all areas of the ballpark except while actively eating and drinking.

