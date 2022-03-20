Baldwin, Avril discuss new 'Champions of Change' organization on 'Seattle Sports Live'

Late last week, former Seahawks Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin and Michael Bennett announced a new collaborative organization, "Champions of Change," which would raise money to benefit regional non-profits in the Seattle area.

On Sunday night, Avril and Baldwin joined FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Seattle Sports Live" to talk about the origins of the organization.

"Just like a team, you're much more formidable when you can collaborate together," Baldwin said.

Avril also made an exclusive announcement, naming Gary Payton and Marshawn Lynch as the coaches for the inaugural Celebrity Basketball Game at Climate Pledge Arena on June 26.

According to Avril, Lynch will be a "player/coach" in the game. Tickets are already on sale at: championsofchange.org.

Baldwin says the lineups will be gradually announced over the next few months.

