Augusta National Women's Amateur winner Anna Davis has Washington roots

Anna Davis, the third ever winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, has roots in the Washington state junior golf scene.

The 16-year old standout earned a one-shot victory over LSU teammates Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad on Saturday to follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Kupcho and Tsubasa Kajitani as winners at Augusta National Golf Club.

"I don’t think it’s processed yet that I’ve won here, but it’s pretty surreal, to be honest," Davis said, via Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "I can’t even fathom what just happened. It all happened very quickly."

While Davis goes to school in the San Diego suburb of Spring Valley, her family spends their summers in Chewelah, Wash., located an hour north of Spokane. Davis won three straight District 5 Washington Junior Golf Association titles for her age group and won the 2020 WJGA State Championship for the 14-15 age group. Out of 13 total WJGA events played from 2018-20, Davis won 11 of them with a second-place finish in the 2019 state championship and a fourth-place finish at the 2018 state championship.

Davis, a high school sophomore, has been a standout in the junior golf world. She won the PING Heather Farr Classic last April and followed it with a victory at the Girl’s Junior PGA Championship. The two titles earned her spots on the Junior Solheim Cup and Junior Ryder Cup teams.

Davis led the event after the first day at Champions Retreat Golf Club after firing a 2-under 70. A four-over par 76 on the second day dropped her two shots behind the lead of Stone and Florida State's Beatrice Wallin.

Davis shot a 3-under par 69 at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday to finish as the only player under par for the event at 1-under. Stone had a two-shot lead with two to play before a double bogey on the 17th brought her back level with Davis.

Stone bogeyed the par-4 18th and Davis was left all alone atop the leaderboard to take the title.

The victory at Augusta National gives Davis an exemption into this summer's U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, the Women's British Open at Muirfield, the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay, any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur event she's eligible for over the next year, and the next five Augusta National Women's Amateurs, provided she remains an amateur.

