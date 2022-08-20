Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

article

The Oakland Athletics host the Seattle Mariners looking to stop their six-game home losing streak.

Oakland has gone 17-40 in home games and 43-77 overall. The Athletics are 29-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 66-54 record overall and a 35-28 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 30-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts);

Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS:

Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .249 for the Athletics.

Vimael Machin is 9-for-28 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI for the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez is 5-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Athletics: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: