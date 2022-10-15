Astros look to sweep ALDS in Game 3 against Mariners

article

The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros play in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the series and can advance to the ALCS with a single win.

Seattle has a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games. The Mariners have hit 197 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL. Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

Saturday’s game is the 22nd meeting between these teams this season. The Astros are up 14-7 in the season series.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts).

Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 7.30 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 10 strikeouts).

TOP PERFORMERS

Julio Rodriguez has 24 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-34 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mariners: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES

Mariners: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (groin), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Seattle; Saturday, 1:07 p.m. PT