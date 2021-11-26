Expand / Collapse search
Apple Cup returns as WSU and UW face off in Seattle

Cougs, Huskies fans get excited over the return of the Apple Cup

Fans are tailgating and heading to bars, getting ready to cheer on their team, after a year of no Apple Cup

SEATTLE - It is Thanksgiving week, and once the turkey is off the table, the focus is on the Apple Cup.

On Friday, fans set up camp outside Husky Stadium hours before kickoff. 

Even though the game is taking place at the home of the Huskies, there was plenty of WSU representation.

The Cougs and the Dawgs are a rivalry that divides the state, but even so, fans of both teams are cheering together for the return of the Apple Cup after COVID forced its cancelation last year.

"Getting back together, getting that normalcy, coming down tailgating being with your friends," said Liam Olsen a UW Fan.

Across from Olen's camp, Brady Thomas, a WSU fan, had similar feelings.

"Seeing everyone coming together, and getting back to normal, it’s just special to see," said Brady Thomas.

Both WSU and UW have had drama-filled seasons. UW has come out the victors of the rivalry game for the last few years, the big question is will the Dawgs be able to hold onto their title, or will it finally be the Cougs year.

