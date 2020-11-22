Apple Cup annual match-up between UW, WSU canceled due to COVID-19

The Boeing Apple Cup will not proceed this year as scheduled between state rivalry teams, Washington State University and the University of Washington.

The Pac-12 made the announcement Sunday to cancel the match-up, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27th in Pullman, Wash. Under Pac-12 policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” Pac-12 officials said in a statement on Sunday. “Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

The announcement comes just days after the conference canceled the game between WSU and Stanford after the Cougars were short scholarship players due to positive testing and contact tracing protocols.

Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun released a statement amid the announcement:

"After assessing the overall status of our football program, we remain under the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes and cannot forecast a scenario that allows us to reach that threshold by the end of the week. Earlier today I communicated with President Schulz, Commissioner Scott and Washington Director of Athletics Jen Cohen our current situation. While this is another heartbreaking week for our football program, the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority," said Chun.

Chun also recognized the annual matchup as "one the most sacred rivalries in all of sports" and the large meaning and excitement surrounding the game each year for Washingtonians.



"It's gut-wrenching and disappointing for our student-athletes and coaches as well as those at UW. As we work through the remainder of our schedule, we will continue to communicate with the Pac-12 Conference and UW if any scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point in the season."