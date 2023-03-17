AP source: Seahawks reach deals with Julian Love, Devin Bush

The Seattle Seahawks continued the overhaul of their defense on Friday by reaching agreement on a two-year deal with versatile safety Julian Love, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Love's agreement is worth up to $12 million and came after Seattle announced the signing of former first-round linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Love's signing.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 16: Julian Love #20 of the New York Giants jumps as he runs the ball during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/G Expand

Love's addition continues Seattle's spending at the safety position having already heavily invested in Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and the likelihood of a deal in the future for Ryan Neal.

Love, who turns 25 on Sunday, started 16 games last season for the New York Giants and recorded career highs in tackles and interceptions. Love played a variety of defensive back positions for the Giants before settling in at safety last season and thriving in the role.

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Devin Bush #55 and Kam Kelly #29 after recovering a fumble for a 43 yard touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams on November 10, 2019 at Expand

Bush's signing could end up filling a significant void for Seattle. The 24-year-old was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a standout rookie season where he had a career-high 109 tackles and was third in defensive rookie of the year voting. But Bush suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 season and has struggled to rediscover the form from his rookie season.

Last season, Bush appeared in 17 games and started 14. He had 81 tackles and played 62% of the defensive snaps for the Steelers.

He’ll immediately be in consideration for a starting role with Seattle. The Seahawks will start next season without starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks after he suffered a torn ACL late last season. Fellow starter Cody Barton signed with Washington at the start of free agency this week.

Even with the signing of Bush, additional options at linebacker are probably needed for Seattle.

"It definitely is a need," Seattle general manager John Schneider said during his radio show on KIRO-AM on Thursday. "I’d be lying to you if (I said) it wasn’t." ___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.