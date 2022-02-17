Andy McKay moving back to development role with Mariners

article

Andy McKay is returning to his role as director of player development for the Seattle Mariners after his replacement, Emanuel Sifuentes, decided to leave the team after eight years with the organization.

Sifuentes is leaving the role to pursue an opportunity outside of baseball. Sifuentes was promoted to the role of director of player development when the Mariners elected to move McKay into a role on the major league coaching staff in December.

Sifuentes joined the Mariners front office as an advance scouting coordinator in 2014 before moving up into the role of assistant director of player development prior to last season.

McKay signed on to join general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais in Seattle when they were hired to lead the team in late 2015. McKay had spent three years as the peak performance coordinator with the Colorado Rockies before leaving to join the Mariners.

McKay and Kristropher Negron, who spent the 2021 season as the manager of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, were named as additions to the major league coaching staff in December. Hitting coach Tim Laker and bench coach Jarred Sandberg departed the organization after the 2021 season. McKay will maintain his new title and connection to the major league team amidst the move. However, the main focus will be back working in player development for the minor leagues affiliates.

Mat Snider was promoted to fill Sifuentes' old role as assistant director of player development in December.

