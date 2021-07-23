All-American runner and UW alum competes in 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

A record four Olympians are representing University of Washington Track and Field in Tokyo.

One is Amy-Eloise Neale, now Markovc. She was an All-American at the University of Washington, where she ran the fastest 5,000 meter race in program history. UW athletics called her high school career one of the greatest in our state’s history, winning 10 prep titles from 2009 to 2013 at Glacier Peak.

When speaking about her high school days, Markovc says, "We had, you know, a great group of women both on Glacier Peak, but also at the state level. The Washington prep running was doing really well."

"It was a very exciting time. I just enjoyed racing and competing on the best stage that I could." Markovc says. "I think I learned a lot through that time. It wasn't all perfect, but I definitely was learning along the way and that I think, the end of the day is paying off now where I'm able to put all those lessons to work."

The pay-off now is a trip to Tokyo where the All-American gets to represent her native Great Britain in the Olympics.

"It's not instantaneous. It's been a long time coming," she says. "I started running when I was six or seven years old. And I'm only just now kind of getting to this point where I'm, you know, I'm going to the Olympics and I am on the biggest stage."

Markovc won’t be thinking about all her trophies, accolades or records she’s set when she steps up to the start line in Tokyo. This Husky will remember the teammates who demanded her best as she chased the Olympic dream.

"It's so much more fun doing this with other people versus doing this alone and you all make each other better," she says. "You need people around you and, you know, when you're with other people, the miles fly by but you know, if you're on your own day after day, and you're having a bad day, it's definitely tougher to get through those days with the same quality."

Markovc has trekked all over the Pacific Northwest. Now, she is ready to show the world what the running community here in our state already knows.

"It's years of consistency that, you know, that it takes to make it to the Olympics."

The other Husky track athletes in Tokyo include another 5,000 meter runner, 2019 grad Izzi Batt-Doyle. Current Husky Sam Tanner representing New Zealand running the 1,500 meters, and 2015 grad Gianna Woodruff is competing in the 400 meter hurdles.