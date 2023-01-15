Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder in deadly shooting

article

Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was among those charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were charged in the death of Jamea Jonae Harris in an early Sunday morning shooting that took place blocks from the football stadium in Tuscaloosa, according to WBRC-TV.

Authorities were dispatched to the area around 1:45 a.m., and the driver of a vehicle told responding officers that the suspects fired shots into his car and killed Harris, according to the station. The driver told officers he returned fire and thought he struck one of the suspects.

The station reported that one of the suspects suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said it appeared the shooting was the result of a small argument between the suspects and the victims.

Miles was dismissed from the men’s basketball team after it was revealed he was allegedly involved in the shooting. Earlier Saturday, he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

"The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community," the school said. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends."

"We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team."

He appeared to be crying and talking to someone outside the Tuscaloosa County Jail , according to AL.com.

"I love you," he could be heard saying. "I love you more than you can imagine."

Miles was with the team for Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU earlier Saturday.

