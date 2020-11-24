After cancellation of Apple Cup, UW will face Utah on Saturday

It's official: the University of Washington Huskies will take on the Utah Utes at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28th.

The Pac-12 announced the rescheduled matchup following cancellation of the annual Boeing Apple Cup matchup against Washington State University and the Utah versus Arizona matchup this week.

UW and Utah are set to play in Seattle at 7:30 p.m. PT

"The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety," Pac-12 officials said in a statement Tuesday. "The announcement follows the cancellations of each of the Utah at Arizona State game and the Washington at Washington State game. The Utah at Washington game will air on ESPN."

UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen said in a statement from the university she is excited to see the student-athletes and staff to continue to compete this weekend.

"I'm just so excited for our students, coaches and staff to have a chance to compete again this weekend. Like we've said, they have worked so hard to get to this point and we want to provide opportunities for them to be on the field. We've had some great battles with Utah the last few years and I'm looking forward to welcoming them to Seattle this weekend. I'd like to thank the Pac-12 for their ability to work on behalf of students at both schools to make this happen, as well as our staff for all of their efforts behind-the-scenes to prepare for a home game. We've missed Husky Nation this year at The Greatest Setting, but know they are fired up to watch the Dawgs play again on Saturday.

The Apple Cup was canceled due to WSU not having the required amount of scholarship players due to positive COVID-19 test, results, contact tracing and isolation.