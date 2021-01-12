Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:08 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
17
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:41 PM PST until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:38 PM PST until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:06 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:25 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:36 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Pacific County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:54 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

Aaron Rodgers to guest host upcoming episode of 'Jeopardy'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ will guest host a future episode of "Jeopardy." The news came to light during Rodgers' weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday," Jan. 12.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers told McAfee during the show. "I'm excited about the opportunity."

According to Packers.com, Rodgers is a huge fan of the longtime running game show. Back in 2015, he beat "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and retired astronaut Mark Kelly. By winning, he earned a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Jeopardy" is opening the show to guest hosts following Alex Trebek's passing in November.

Aaron Jones thrilled to have fans at Lambeau for Packers playoff matchup

The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoff Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.